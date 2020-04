KCFD: 8 firefighters test positive for COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:00s - Published KCFD: 8 firefighters test positive for COVID-19 The Kansas City Fire Department said eight firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, including one firefighter on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KCFD: 8 firefighters test positive for COVID-19 THE PANDEMIC HAS TAKEN A TOLL ONTHE MISSOURI FIRE DEPARTMENT.EIGHT FIREFIGHTERS HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN THELAST THREE WEEKS, INCLUDING ONEJUST TODAY.BUT BECAUSE ANOTHER 95FIREFIGHTERS WERE IN CLOSECONTACT WITH THE, EIGHT THEY’VEALL BEEN PLACED INSELF-ISOLATION ACCORDING TO CDCGUIDELINES.30 OF THOSE FIREFIGHTERS ARE SETTO RETURN TO ACTIVE DUTY SOON.DEPUTY CHIEF JIMMY WALKER SAYSNO STAFFING ISSUES FOR THEDEPARTMENT YET, ADDING PLANS AREIN PLACE IF THINGS GET WORSE.MISSOURI NOW HAS MORE THAN 1800POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES.THIS CHART SHOWS THE RISE INCASES FROM A WEEK AGO.OVER 19,000 TESTS HAVE BEENGIVEN.19 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM THEVIRUS IN MISSOURI, THE LATESTVICTIM A WOMAN IN HER 70’S FROMKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI.HERE’S THE TREND IN KANSAS WHEREMORE THAN 550 CASES HAVE BEENREPORTED ALONG WITH 13 DEATHS.MORE THAN 6,000 PEOPLE HAVETESTED NEGATIVE.HERE’S A LOOK AT THE JOHNSHOPKINS UNIVERSITY WORLDWIDECOVID-19 MAP.WORLDWIDE CASES HIT THE ONEMILLION MARK TODAY.THE U.S. HAS MORE THAN 242,000CASES WITH ALMOST 9,000 PEOPLEHAVING RECOVERED.THE KANSAS CITY MISSOURI HEALTHDEPARTMENT WANTS YOU TO KNOW ITSNUMBER.SO IF YOU GET A CALL FROM816-513-6008, PICK IT UP.IT MAY BE A STAFFER LETTING YOUKNOW OF A POSDSIBLE COVID-19EXPOSURE OR RESULTS IF YOU’VEBEEN TESTED.WORKERS SAY PLEASE ANSWER THECALL SO YOU CAN KEEP YOU ANDYOUR LOVED ONES SAFE.PEOPLE IN A LOT OF NEIGHBORHOODSARE MAD TONIGHT OVER A LETTERFROM THEIR HOMEOWNERSASSOCIATION.IT’S ASKING THEM TO REPORT ANYPOSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 TOTHE HOA.FIRST SERVICE RESIDENTIAL IS THELARGEST PROVIDER OF HOAMANAGEMENT IN THE KANSAS CITYAREA.THE LETTER ASKED RESIDENTS TOREPORT COVID-19 CASES SO THEYCOULD CLEAN AND SANITIZE COMMONAREAS.AFTER PEOPLE GOT UPSET, A SECONDLETTER WAS SENT SAYING IT WASCOMPLETELY VOLUNTARY TO REPORTANY POSITIVE CASE.





