Addresses of positive cases shared with 911 centers

We've learned tonight - the addresses of people who test positive for coronavirus are being shared with 9-1-1 centers in alabama.

The alabama department of public health says it can do that - according to state law, to keep first responders aware and safe when they get called for help.

Waay31's steven dilsizian has been digging for more information on the state and local level - steven what else did you find out?

Dan, the alabama department of public health tells me the addresses are stored in a secure database and given to the alabama 911 board.

I called the board today, they tell me those addresses are updated daily and then sent to local 911 centers like where i am, the madison county 911 center.

Dr karen landers with the alabama department of public health tells me the addresses are not made available to the public.

The dispatch centers can share only the address of a coronavirus patient with emergency medical services, fire departments, and law enforcement the madison county 911 center ceo confirmed they have access to the list of addresses.

Huntsville emergency medical services tell me that information is made available to them and they notify everyone who responds to a call at one of the addresses.

Huntsville police though tells me they do not use the list nor have access to it.

Their dispatchers do a questionnaire screening themselves, asking about symptoms and if anyone has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Again the state says the purpose of this is to protect first responders, making sure they are aware if they go to a house where someone has coronavirus.

State officials are unsure if any other states are doing this as well.

