Clouds for Friday, rain by evening

BACK IN THE WAY OLD DAYS THATMEANT RAIN WAS COMING WITHIN THENEXT 24 HOURS.BY THIS TIME TOMORROW NIGHT WESHOULD HAVE RAIN SHOWERS AROUNDSOUTH EASTERN WISCONSIN.WHAT A GREAT DAY.FOLKS OUT WALKING THEIR DOGSTODAY, TAKING WALK, BIKE RIDING.51 IN MILWAUKEE, 61 INWATERTOWN, 59 IN BEAVER DAM.BEAUTIFUL DAY.SUN WAS OUT, LIGHT WINDS.TEMPERATURE NOW, 42 INMILWAUKEE, 47 IN WATERTOWN, AND43 AT SHEBOYGAN.NOT A BAD NIGHT AT ALL.A COOL BUT THIS TIME OF YEAR WECOULD SEE SNOW, BUT WE'RE NOTGOING TO SEE ANY.42 WITH THE CALM WINDS.WIND CHILL AT 42 AS WELL.YOU CAN SEE CLOUDS MOVED IN.A LITTLE BIT OF GREEN ON THERADAR.BUT MOST OF THAT WILL NEVERREACH THE GROUND.IF YOU SEE ANYTHING OVERNIGHTTONIGHT, IT WILL BE A LITTLEDRIZZLE.NOTICE BACK IN THE MINNESOTA,NORTH AND SOUTH DAKOTA, SNOW.DEEP BREATH, A LOT GOING ON.A LOT OF US ARE LIKE OKAY, WEGOT TO GET OUTSIDE AND ENJOYWEATHER, WE DON'T NEED TO SEESNOW OR COLD WEATHER.WE'RE NOT GOING TO SEE THAT.IT IS GOING TO STAY TO THE WESTOF US.LOOK AT THESE TEMPERATURES.IT IS 17 -- A HIGH TODAY -- 17IN NORTH DAKOTA, 17 IN RAPIDCITY, SOUTH DAKOTA.YOU WOULD TYPICALLY THINK THAT'SGOING TO COME HERE IN A DAY ORTWO.IT WILL NOT.THAT'S ABOUT AS CLOSE AS ITGETS.

THANK GOODNESS.WE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE TO BEMILD.IT WAS 66 IN LACROSSE TODAY.CONTINUE WITH THE WARMER AIROVER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS.MAYBE A LITTLE COOLER ONSATURDAY.BUT NOT THE TEENS.LIKE THEY'RE SAYING OFF TO THEWEST OF US.

WHICH IS EXCELLENTNEWS.ACROSS SOUTH EASTERN WISCONSIN.SO WHILE MOST CAR WASHES MIGHTBE CLOSED BECAUSE OF WHAT'SGOING ON WITH THE CORONAVIRUS,NOT A BAD IDEA TO GET OUT THEREAND WASH IT YOURSELF.MAYBE HOLD OFF TOMORROW BECAUSETHE RAIN WILL MOVE IN HERE INTHE EVENING.SATURDAY, SOME RAIN IN THEMORNING.BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND DURINGTHE DAY ON SUNDAY, I'M GOING TOGIVE IT A GREEN LIGHT FOR HALFOF SATURDAY AND ALL OF SUNDAY.RED LIGHT ON MONDAY.IT'S GOING TO BE WARM, GOOD DAYTO WASH IT IN YOUR DRIVEWAY,RAIN SHOWERS ARE LIKELY.FUTURE FORECAST SHOWINGSOUTHEAST WINDS TONIGHT, JUST AFEW CLOUDS.NO RAIN.LATER TOMORROW EVENING ANDTOMORROW NIGHT, YES, RAINSHOWERS WILL START TO MOVE IN TOSOUTH EASTERN WISCONSIN.

THEYWILL BE OUT OF HERE BY THE -- IWOULD SAY BEFORE NOON ON MONDAY.EXCUSE ME, ON FRIDAY.WHICH IS GOOD NEWS.ONCE AGAIN FOR THE FUTUREFORECAST COMING UP, FOR SOMEREASON WE'LL GET TO THE 7-DAYFORECAST, THE COMPUTER WANTS TOKEEP GOING BACK TO THE CAR WASHFORECAST.7-DAY FORECAST.54 WITH RAIN LATE IN THE DAYTOMORROW.HIGH OF 60 DEGREES.40 ON SATURDAY.MORNING RAIN, AFTERNOONSUNSHINE, INLAND IN THE 50S.SUNDAY THE BETTER OF THE TWOWEEKEND DAYS, HIGH OF 60.53 IN MILWAUKEE.NEXT WEEK AGAIN, SOME REASON THECOMMUTER MODEL WANTS TO GO BACK.BUT NEXT WEEK WE'RE LOOKING AT60S FOR HIGH TEMPERATURES FORMONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.ALSO A CHANCE FORTHUNDERSHOWERS.ALL OF A SUDDEN JUS