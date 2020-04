Video: Windy, chilly day with more rain in forecast Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:57s - Published now Get the latest Boston-area weather forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Windy, chilly day with more rain in forecast KELLY ANN: HAPPY WEDNESDAY.WE ARE GETTING HALFWAY THROUGHTHE WEEK, AND IT IS ALSO EARTHDAY, THE 50TH EARTH DAY.AS WE MOVE THROUGH THIS EARTHDAY, IT WILL BE A COOL ONE.WE START WITH TEMPERATURES INTHE 30’S, FEELING LIKE THE 20’SBECAUSE OF WIND THAT IS STILLBREEZY OUT THERE THIS MORNING.GUSTY AT TIMES THROUGH THISAFTERNOON, STILL HOLDING ONTOSUNSHINE DESPITE AFTERNOONCLOUDS.WE WILL SEE TEMPERATURES MAKETHEIR WAY INTO THE 40’S, FEELINGLIKE THE 30’S AS WE HOLD ONTOTHAT WIND.YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED IT HAS BEENA WET AND COOL PATTERN.I WANT TO GET YOU INTO THE EIGHTTO 14 DAY OUTLOOK.THIS WILL STRETCHES TO THE STARTOF MAY.FOR US, HOLDING ONTO THAT WETPATTERN AND IT LOOKS LIKE WE AREHOLDING ONTO A COLD PATTERN.WE HAVE TEMPERATURES TODAY ABOUT10 DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE.OUR AVERAGE HIGH 58 DEGREES ATTHIS TIME OF YEAR.46 DEGREE HYPER BOSTON, MID TOUPPER 40’S AS YOU STRETCH ALONG128 AND 495.FACTORING IN THE WIND, THIS ISWHAT IT WILL FEEL LIKE IN THEHEIGHT OF THE AFTERNOON, WINDCHILLS IN THE LOW TO MID-30’S.THE WIND GUSTS BETWEEN THE 30AND 35 MILE PER HOUR RANGE.THAT IS GENERALLY WHAT WE WILLFEEL THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON ANDEVENING.IT WILL DIE DOWN A BIT TONIGHT,BUT STILL BREEZY AS WE STRETCHINTO THURSDAY.WE ARE DRY.OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM IS WELLDOWN TO THE SOUTH AND WEST.IT IS STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE.WE HAVE SEVERE WEATHER TO THESOUTH.THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING OUR RAINFOR FRIDAY, AND IT WILL ALSOBRING WIND.YOU WILL START TO SEE SOME SIGNSOF RAIN MOVING IN LATE OVERNIGHTTHURSDAY.BUT THIS WILL BE MORE OF ANIMPACT FOR FRIDAY, DRYING OUTSATURDAY, AND THE KICKOFF OF THEWEEKEND BEFORE ANOTHER RAINPOTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY.THE UNSETTLED PATTERN CONTINUES.I WANT TO GET YOU A LOOK AT SOMEOF THE CLOUDS MOVING INTHURSDAY.DURING THE DAY, WE ARE DRY.THE CLOUDS THICKEN AS THEY MOVEIN FROM THE SOUTH AND PROGRESSNORTHWARD.BY LATE THURSDAY NIGHT, THIS ISABOUT 11:00 AND EVENING, YOU CANSEE RAIN STARTING TO MOVE IN.AS WE MOVE TOWARD FRIDAYMORNING, THAT IS WHEN THE MOREINTENSE RAINFALL STARTS TO FILLIN FOR OUR AREA.WET REGIONWIDE, BUT THE CHANCEOF SNOWFLAKES IN NORTHERN NEWENGLAND.AS YOU MOVE TOWARD CAPE COD ANDTHE ISLANDS, YOU SEE THE BESTCHANCE FOR HEAVIER RAINFALLDEVELOPING.WE COULD SEE NEAR AN INCH OFRAINFALL IN THOSE LOCATIONS.BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON, WE CEASESHOWERS AND PLACE GIVING WAY TODRIER CONDITIONS BY FRIDAYNIGHT.SATURDAY WOULD BE THE PICK OFTHE WEEK WITH SUNSHINE AND 58DEGREES.CHANGES TO FOLLOW AS WE HAVEANOTHER RAINMAKER FOR SUNDAY.THIS IS ONE THAT WILL LINGERLIKELY INTO THE START OF OURWEEK MONDAY MORNING.KICKING OFF WITH SHOWERS INPLACE AND COOL, HIGH OF





