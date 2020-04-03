Global  

Pentagon Providing 100K Body Bags To FEMA As Global Cases Of COVID-19 Surpass 1 Million

Pentagon Providing 100K Body Bags To FEMA As Global Cases Of COVID-19 Surpass 1 Million

Pentagon Providing 100K Body Bags To FEMA As Global Cases Of COVID-19 Surpass 1 Million

The Defense Department is working to provide 100,000 body bags to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed Thursday as global cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 1 million.

