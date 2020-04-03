Global  

Rebuilding on the ridge delays

Rebuilding on the ridge delays
The stay at home shutdown is causing delays in Camp Fire rebuilding.
Rebuilding on the ridge delays

Shutdown is causing delays in camp fire rebuilding -- action news now's christina vitale is live on the ridge to show us what exactly is behind the hold-up.

Construction is an essential business during the coronavirus crisis.

But one builder says he's hitting road blocks when it comes to building here in paradise.

Owner of integrity builders ken blanton says he got an email the paradise pines property owners association.

That email said the poa was shutting down until the coronavirus outbreak is over.

That means blanton can't build there because he first has to get the county's approval and to rebuildã blanton says the county has to sign off on the permit then the county submits to the poa for the approval to start building&amp; blanton says this shutdown will slow down rebuilding on the ridge.

Out and ask them to stay open to issue permits so builders can continue their jobs.

And as for the homeowners the company is waiting to hear back before contacting them.

Live in paradise christina vitale action news now coverage you can count on.

Integrety builders is working on over 30 projects right now.




