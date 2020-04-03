Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Salvation Army put together kits for Salvation Army put together kits for the Vegas homeless community

Salvation Army put together kits for Salvation Army put together kits for the Vegas homeless community

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Salvation Army put together kits for Salvation Army put together kits for the Vegas homeless community

Salvation Army put together kits for Salvation Army put together kits for the Vegas homeless community

The Salvation Army put together kits for the homeless.

Each kit will have a mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and water.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Salvation Army put together kits for Salvation Army put together kits for the Vegas homeless community

THANKS TO DONATIONS...EACH KIT WILL HAVE A MASK,GLOVES, HAND SANITIZER, SOAPAND WATER.RIGHT NOW--- THE SALVATION ARMYIS SEEING TWICE AS MANY PEOPLEAS USUAL FOR THEIR DAILY MEALSERVICE.TODAY SCHOOLS, BUSINESSES ANDFAMILIES ARE USING TO VIDEO




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SneakyKangaroo

Sneaky Kangaroo RT @News3LV: The Salvation Army is stepping up to help one of the most vulnerable groups in the Las Vegas community--the homeless. https://… 3 hours ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 The Salvation Army is stepping up to help one of the most vulnerable groups in the Las Vegas community--the homeles… https://t.co/5QRRzaMvON 3 hours ago

SneakyKangaroo

Sneaky Kangaroo RT @KyleNews3LV: The Salvation Army on W Owens Avenue in Las Vegas is putting together pandemic kits for the homeless this morning! @News3L… 12 hours ago

KyleNews3LV

Kyle Wilcox The Salvation Army on W Owens Avenue in Las Vegas is putting together pandemic kits for the homeless this morning!… https://t.co/fn4zu6WkTA 12 hours ago

CPJKashmir

Canadians for Peace and Justice in Kashmir other essential hygiene items. These kits were delivered to Lighthouse Salvation Army as well as Food For Life, and… https://t.co/Xgb54gwYSY 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.