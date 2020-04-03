Salvation Army put together kits for Salvation Army put together kits for the Vegas homeless community now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published Salvation Army put together kits for Salvation Army put together kits for the Vegas homeless community The Salvation Army put together kits for the homeless. Each kit will have a mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and water. 0

THANKS TO DONATIONS...EACH KIT WILL HAVE A MASK,GLOVES, HAND SANITIZER, SOAPAND WATER.RIGHT NOW--- THE SALVATION ARMYIS SEEING TWICE AS MANY PEOPLEAS USUAL FOR THEIR DAILY MEALSERVICE.





