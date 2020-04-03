Global  

Elton John and David Beckham among stars thanking NHS

Some famous faces express their gratitude to the NHS.

Sir Elton John, David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Winslet and Phoebe Waller-Bridge thank staff on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

