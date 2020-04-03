Field hospitals built in Ontario, Canada before expected surge in COVID-19 cases

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Canada is building a field hospital wing to handle expected surge of COVID-19 cases.

Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Canada is building a field hospital wing to handle expected surge of COVID-19 cases.

Footage filmed on April 2 shows the a 93-bed pandemic response unit under construction.

Ontario reported 401 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 2,793 cases.




