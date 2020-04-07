Midmorning With Aundrea - April 7, 2020 (Part 1)

Instead ofa a very specical midmorning starts right now.

At first health officials said masks were only necessary for health care workers and sick patients, now in some areas ..

The recommendation is for everyone to cover their nose and mouth.

Elise preston has more on why there's been a change in guidance.

Mayors from major cities including new york and los angeles are now urging residents to cover their noses and mouths if they must go out in public in the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor we want to make sure that anyone that doesn't have to get it, doesn't get it.

So a face covering is just a simple way to protect other people and reduce the need of that community spread dr. david agus is a cbs news medical contributor.

He says the change in thinking about covering our faces comes from more understanding of this new virus.

The days before you get the symptoms you can spread the virus and also people never have symptoms. those people from the droplets off their mouths when they breathe or cough can spread the virus.

//what it does is protects other people so you won't spread the virus even if don't know you have it this new guidance doesn't mean you should cover up with medical grade masks.

You can create a face covering with any piece of cloth like a scarf or bandana.

Notice i haven't called them masks.

That's because n95 and other medical grade masks are reserved for medical workers - like doctors and nurses.

And using an n95 mask if you're not one of them could cost a doctor or a nurse their life.

And health officials emphasize other basic hygiene remains critical now more than ever.

Wash your hands constantly, cover your cough and sneeze and stay home..

Especially if you are sick.

Elise preston, cbs news, new york.

Citizen soldiers from all 50 states are answering the call to help their neighbors get through this cris.

The pentagon says nearly 19 thousand national guard troops are now deployed around the country.

Catherine herridge is at a training center in maryland, just outside the nation's capital with more.

It's sort of like a terrible hurricane that- but instead of hitting one state, it's hitting all 50 states, and it keeps coming everyday, and it keeps intensifying and getting worse.

Like so many governors across the nation, maryland's larry hogan is watching the unfolding cris in new york city, and relying more than ever on his state's national guard.

We actually believe here in the maryland, dc, and virginia area, we're about two weeks behind ny, and we're going to be the next hot spot.

Major general timothy gowen leads the maryland national guard.

We've got a lot of missions.

Our number one mission is to help with the medical surge in- in any way that we can.

In maryland, gowen's teams are fanning out across the state&.

In baltimore, the guard set up cots for a field hospital at the convention center& a covid-19 testing site at fedex field home of the washington redskins& and they're moving and they're moving pallets of face shields and surgical gloves to where they are need most& how is the national guard filling the gaps?

I was one of the first to call up the national guard.

We called up 22 hundred members of our national guard.

// just every kind of place where we can help our hospitals, we can help provide the services and fill the gaps, they've been doing a tremendous job and stepping up.

These are citizen soldiers who got called up to go serve, and every time we call on them, they're always- they always answer the call.

This week, the defense secretary told cbs news the guard maybe asked to do even more.

You know, i served in the guard for many years.

I know what they can do.

They're very capable.

I'm very proud of what our guardsmen are doing, but we have a whole lot more capacity out there in the guard right now to do more.

Maryland's more than six million residents are now among the nearly 90 percent of americans ordered to stay at home.

Are you prepared to enforce the stay at home order?

It's a mission that we're capable of, and we're trained for.

We haven't been asked to do it yet.

For now the maryland guard is preparing for the expected surge in fatalities mid-april and they're also delivering hope.

The guard can bring a sense of community at a time when people feel very isolated.

They really do.

You know, so it could be the opposite.

You could see a bunch of folks in fatigues and uh you know, military vehicles and it could be a scary thing, and say, well this uh- but it's not.

It's a relief.

When they come in, people say, help is on the way.

And these guys are coming in here, and they're going to help keep us safe.

Cb cbs-affiliate wjtv will be hosting a coronavirus town hall with governor tate reeves and state health officer dr. thomas dobbs.

You can watch the event right here on wcbi-tv.

The event will air thursday, april 9, from 7:00 p.m.

To 8:00 p.m.

Gov.

Reeves and dr. dobbs will be answering questions from residents.

To find how how to submit a question, go to our website w-c-b-i dot com.

Where ever two or more are gathered.

Who would have ever thought that meant the internet.

Preparing for easter from home, ahead on mid as christians begin holy week leading up to easter sunday, many churchgoers are preparing to attend services ávirtually,á not in person.

Most places of worship áareá following the rules.

Cbs news special correspondent james brown spoke with two prominent preachers about spreading the gospel during this pandemic.

Nat sot: calvin butts delivering sermon to empty church for forty years, reverend calvin butts has preached in front of thousands at the historic abyssinian baptist church ... but for the past three weeks, preaching has been a solitary affair at this landmark sanctuary in harlem, new york ... 00:22 cb: we decided to do virtual services after we heard the projections for the number of cases that were expected at that time and now we see that it has become a reality.

And we were convinced that the health and safety of our congregants comes first.

02:10 jb: //as a speaker // how is it impacting you in your virtual presentations?

02:24 cb: well it's a little difficult you know i'm from that call and response tradition- we want to hear somebody say amen or say talk or something- out into an empty sanctuary, if the spirit comes then i can present the word of god.

Pastor craig altman of grace family church in tampa, florida has also taken to the internet to stay connected with his 11,000 member congregation ... he too admits that he had to make an adjustment ... 0:3:07 ca: // i'll be honest it's very difficult when you are standing in an empty room with no one there, you don't have the energy you would like// 00:19 jb: //to decide to go virtual versus having in person services?

00:31 ca: //we realized that love is really protecting people and protecting the vulnerable.

And that really drove our decision to say you know we want to do our best to not injure our community in anyway.

// pastors butts and altman stand in contrast to some preachers who continue to hold in-person church services - florida pastor rodney howard-browne was arrested for violating health emergency orders ... and yesterday, louisiana pastor tony spell held palm sunday services despite being charged with six misdemeanors last week.

01:25 ca: of course we want to believe that god can protect us but i think there is a balance between due diligence and concern // reverend butts says at first - even he had to be convinced ..

Cb: 03:17 i said you can't stop us from worshiping but someone had to really sit down and say look calvin butts this is a serous matter // good religion goes best with some common sense.

Pastor altman says moving to online services during the coronavirus pandemic may prove to be a blessing in disguise ... ca: 03:26 // now with the strictly online services we're hitting 45,000 households every weekend.

So we've seen a big expansion of growth// 03:45 jb: 45,000 online viewers pastor craig?

03:53 ca: yes, it's pretty amazing as these two prominent preachers begin the most important week on the christian calendar ... both have a message of hope ... 07:54 cb: // i know that god will provide that our people will get on the internet, they will tune in to virtual services and even those who can't get to their churches will tune into us.

// 08:20 ca: // we're going to see a resurrection of our economy, of people's lives and i know god is going to get us through this.

It's time to move.

Come on.

Beth and whitney with their latest work outs from home next on mid ou our friends at the fitness factor are always thinking about how you can keep working out at home.

Today, whitney brown and beth jeffers have a way to keep your cardio and strength traing going.

Take a look.

Whitney brown: hello, welcome to get fit.

I'm whitney brown here with beth jeffers, and we're at the fitness factor.

But we're bringing you some home workouts so that you can do that while you've got some time.

We're trying to help keep you fit in a very short amount of time.

We've got lots of videos up on wcbi.com.

You can also check out our fitness factor facebook page for more information on that, but today we're going to talk about a cardio and strength circuit.

So you're going to alternate cardiovascular moves with strength moves.

And you're going to work for 30 seconds and rest for 30 seconds.

Very similar to the cardio circuit that we also have posted.

We've got 12 exercises this time, so all you're going to need is a set of hand weights.

And if you don't have those, that's fine.

You can use some kind of soup cans, or if you have a weighted option that's something different, you're welcome to use that as well.

So- beth jeffers: and this is a great workout for seniors, for sure.

Whitney brown: that's right.

This is a good workout for all levels and we're going to show you how you can modify it.

So what we're going to do is take the 12 exercises, work for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds.

One to three rounds of this.

We'll warm up, we'll do the exercises, and then we'll stretch.

All right, let's get started.

We're going to start with cardiovascular work, and that's going to be marching, pumping your arms. so you're going to go ahead and get that heart rate, warm that body up.

Whitney brown: after your five to eight minute warm up, this is your first exercise.

You're going to then find your weights after you've rested for 30 seconds and squat.

And you're going to come up to your toes with a little heel raise there, good.

Grab the calves in there as well.

So she's sitting back and she's standing up.

She does not have to use weights at all if she doesn't want to, your body weight is just fine.

Whitney brown: from there, we're going to go to step touch with an arm swing.

So i'm going to get out of your way so so you can move side to side.

Exactly, that's perfect.

And then taking the break, grabbing your weights again, going into an overhead extension.

So we're going to get the triceps here.

You can combine the weights if you've got two small weights, make them a little heavier.

Or you can just use one weight, that's totally fine.

Whitney brown: all right.

From there we're going to heel out, arms out.

So she's going to, yeah, you go.

Go kind of like a little jack with the arms at shoulder level.

Perfect.

Whitney brown: from there sidelines with a lateral raise.

Again, back to those weights.

So you can see our pattern, alternating cardio with strength work.

She's going to step out and lift those weights up over.

Beth jeffers: oops.

Whitney brown: yeah, there you go.

And if she doesn't want to step, she can just do a lateral raise instead standing there working.

There you go, perfect.

Whitney brown: from there, we're going to go to knee up with the chest fly.

So a little bit of aerobic moves in here.

I like that.

That's great.

And from there, split squat lunge in place with a one arm row.

So she's going to split her stance.

She's going to drop down and pull.

So as she pulls, good, she drops down, she's going to pull.

Whitney brown: scissor legs and scissor arms. let's see it.

Again, taking it back to aerobics, i love it.

And she can make it a little more intense by adding some hops in there.

Whitney brown: reverse lines with a bicep curls is the next thing on the agenda.

We're at exercise number 10.

So you can see we've combined some strength elements.

It's also going to keep your heart rate up.

Whitney brown: standing wall or floor plank.

So we're going to transition to the wall and hold a little core exercise here.

And then we're going to, the last exercise is a pushup using the wall, or you can go to the floor and use your knees.

So you modify it however you'd like.

So it's a quick workout, one to three sets, 30 seconds of work, seconds of rest.

All you need is a set of weights and you're all set.

Beth jeffers: that was fun.

Whitney brown: thanks for tuning in.

Announcer: for more get fit with the fitness factor, go to wcbi.com.

With no school and no sports, many parents need to get their kids to exercise.

Here are some activities to try áat home.á have a dance party.

Do a fun challenge, like 50 jumping jacks in a row without stopping.

You could invite your kids to go on a bike ride while keeping their social distance.

Or dig out toys that get you moving, like hula hoops, frisbees, and hacky sacks.

Research shows staying ácalm and healthyá gives us the strength to deal with what's happening around us.

Find out what weekend sports anchor courtney robb is up to in this episode of quarantine