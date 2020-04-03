Global  

COVID-19: Global cases near 1 million; over 2,000 affected in India

COVID-19 affected across the world touching a million as the pandemic threat continues.

The virus has made its way through almost the entire world.

The biggest spike was seen in the US.

The US recorded 26,000 cases in 24 hours.

The fatality rate of the COVID-19 virus is also increasing.

In India, the number of affected have crossed 2,000 while people are advised to practice social distancing.

