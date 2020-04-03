Global  

World Bank approves funds for developing nations to fight coronavirus | Oneindia News

The World Bank has approved an initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries.

The largest share of this financial assistance will go to India that is $1 bn to support better screening for the virus, contact tracing and laboratory diagnostics; pay for personal protective equipment; and set up new isolation wards for those infected.

