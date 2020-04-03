Secret Friends movie (1991) 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:01s - Published Secret Friends movie (1991) Secret Friends movie trailer HD (1991) - Plot synopsis: During a train ride, an anxiety attack leads middle-aged illustrator John (Sir Alan Bates) into an identity crisis. Director: Dennis Potter Writers: Dennis Potter, Dennis Potter Stars: Alan Bates, Gina Bellman, Frances Barber Genre: Drama, Fantasy 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this