Coronavirus Update: Javits Approved To Receive COVID Patients

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:07s - Published < > Embed
The Javits Center was initially supposed to receive non-coronavirus patients to free up beds in area hospitals, but last night it was approved to help in the fight on the front lines.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.

