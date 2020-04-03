Coronavirus Update: Javits Approved To Receive COVID Patients 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:07s - Published Coronavirus Update: Javits Approved To Receive COVID Patients The Javits Center was initially supposed to receive non-coronavirus patients to free up beds in area hospitals, but last night it was approved to help in the fight on the front lines. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest. 0

