IPL 2020: VIRAT KOHLI REVEALS HIS MOST FUN IPL INNINGS | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:16s - Published IPL 2020: VIRAT KOHLI REVEALS HIS MOST FUN IPL INNINGS | Oneindia News India captain Virat Kohli has revealed his most fun innings on the cricket field. In an Instalive chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain singled out his century against Kings xi punjab during IPL 2016 which was played at m chinnaswamy stadium. 0

