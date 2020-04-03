Global  

2021 Cruise Bookings are on the Rise Despite Coronavirus Chaos

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
The cruise line industry has taken a major beating due to covid-19, still analysts say the number of bookings for 2021 cruises have increased since this time last year.

