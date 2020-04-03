Global  

World Autism Awareness Month

World Autism Awareness Month
April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, kicked off World Autism Month.
remoo69

REEMA ALSHAHRANI. RT @DrSultanAlfawaz: Today marks the World Autism Day. April is the Autism Awareness Month.@AutismSociety is building awareness with its #C… 6 minutes ago

AJoseph012

Alex Joseph Even for those who don't have autism, it's tough to adjust to changes to our lives. Finding the 3 editable PDF plan… https://t.co/grNguv5ZpK 23 minutes ago

afnunz_

afnunz RT @AliefSped: April is Autism Awareness month and today is we celebrate World Autism Awareness Day! #lightitupblue #AutismAwareness #autis… 26 minutes ago

sjoagpartners1

Steven Olson RT @OmahaZoo: April is Autism Awareness Month and today, we celebrate World Autism Awareness Day! All month-long, the Desert Dome will shin… 27 minutes ago

kpiyush

Piyush Kumar April is World Autism Awareness Month... and SAP knows the value of an inclusive workplace that embraces neurodiver… https://t.co/O41t7D7ZhV 33 minutes ago

Derrydown_TDSB

Derrydown Public School RT @malloy_john: Today, I'm wearing blue in support of Autism Awareness Month. As @autismspeaksCAN says, "together we can create a kinder,… 34 minutes ago

stdominicsGS

St. Dominic's Grammar School for Girls The Autism Advisory and Intervention Service (AAIS) celebrated World Autism Awareness Day on 2 April 2020 and showc… https://t.co/lhXgeKPukb 37 minutes ago

mackxnzi

mackenzi RT @curry_renea: I wear blue for world autism awareness month Autism is not a disability it’s a different ability Please help me in lig… 39 minutes ago

