A Quarter of Small Businesses Say They Are 2 Months or Less Away From Shutting Down Amid Pandemic

Nearly a quarter of small businesses say they are two months or less from closing their doors due to the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

