Children with Autism

>>> of course, navigating this new normal could be difficult for any family but for one with a child with autism, the schedule shake-up can be all the more difficult.

Our brooke schwieters spoke with lowcountry autism foundation to find out how families are getting the support they need, albeit from a distance.

The foundation, nonprofit which serves 11 coastal counties throughout the palmetto state offers variety of services and programs for these families with autism.

Now from yoga classes to support groups, everything for this fundation is now going virtual to continue supporting these families.

For example, yesterday was world autism awareness and support day.

Families celebrated with a take home activity and information via e-mail.

The foundation puts a major focus too on its wholehearted plus om yoga and art therapy classes and guided bank of videos on youtube pages that continues to grow.

Families also rely on telehealth counseling right now.

The lowcountry autism function is filling gaps in resources, especially for caregivers, really emphasizing the need for self-care at this time.

>> recently it has been change in routine, trying to do online school so we try to support families as best we can to kind of work through that.

We have been writing a lot of social stories for families to explain to the child what's going on and why it is happening and it is tough.

I sat down with lashanda that opened about to me on facebook and navigating challenges with her 13-year-old son.

She also has tips for other families on how to continue, you know, working with their loved ones while staying at home.

We will have that story coming up in just a few minutes.

