Virtual field trips
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:23s
Virtual field trips Many museums, aquariums and other places are now offering virtual field trips during the coronavirus pandemic.

SHUT DOWN DUE TO COVID-19.TRIPS TO THE ZOO OR MUSEUMS -ARENT HAPPENING CHRIS STEWARTTELLS YOU - HOW THESE PLACESARE NOW ADAPTINGPKG FULL= WHALE SOUNDSTHE SOUNDS OF THE "CANARY OFTHE SEA" -- BETTER KNOWN AS THEBELUGA WHALE.JUST ONE OF THE ANIMALSFEATURED ON DAILY FACEBOOKLIVES FROM THE MYSTIC AQUARIUMIN CONNECTICUT.STAFF SAY THIS ONE HIT THE MAXNUMBEROF VIEWERS ALLOWED - 10THOUSAND AT ONCE.CAREY RICHARD ASSISTANT CURATOROF MARINE MAMMALS, MYSTICAQUARIUM 10:24 - 10:35 "OURMISSION HERE IS TO INSPIREPEOPLE, YOU KNOW, THROUGHEDUCATION, CONSERVATION,RESEARCH, AND JUST BEING ABLETO SAY THAT WE ARE SUCCESSFULLYDOING THAT, WITH SOMETHING LIKEFACEBOOK LIVE IS REASSURING TOUS." WITH AN EMPASIS ONDISTANCE LEARNING -- THEY'REENGAGING WITH FAMILIES WHO AREASKING QUESTIONS WHILE WATCHINGONLINE.FROM THE EAST COAST -- TO THEWEST.THE MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM INCALIFORNIA IS RAMPING UP ITSLIVE WEB CAMS.FOR THE FIRST TIME -- THATINCLUDES THE SEA OTTER EXHIBIT.NORMALLY THE PUBLIC ISN'TALLOWED TO SEE THE RESCUEDPUPS.05:16 "TYPICALLY THAT WORKHAPPENS BEHIND THE SCENESWILD." THE AQUARIUM IS ALSOINVITING ANYONE FEELINGSTRESSED TO JOIN IN ITS GUIDED"MEDITOCEAN" VIDEOS."THESE GUYS ALSO ARE SOLITARYTHAT'S ONE OF THE BIGDIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE OKAPIAND THE GIRAFFEE" TO EXPLOREKINGDOMS OUTSIDE THE SEA ......TRY SEARCHING FOR THE HASHTAG"BRING THE ZOO TO YOU" IT'S ASOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN THEDALLAS ZOO STARTED.KARI STREIBER VP OF MARKETINGAND COMMUNICATIONS, DALLAS ZOO07:18 - 07:32 "WHETHER IT'SEDUCATIONAL OR WHETHER IT'S AFUNNY VIDEO, OR YOU KNOW JUST AFUNNY PICTURE, WHATEVER WE'RESHARING IF RIGHT NOW WE CANHELP BRING A SMILE AND BRING ALITTLE BIT OF LEVITY TO THEONLINE POSTS.EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES -- EVENSOME PRINTABLE COLORING PAGES-- ALL AVAILABLE ON THEIRWEBSITES.MYSTIC: 10:20 - 10:23 "WHATWE'RE TRYING TO DO ISDEFINITELY HAVING AN IMPACT" --BUTTED TO -- MONTEREY: 09:36 -09:43 "WE ARE GETTING SO MANYMESSAGES ON ANY SOCIAL MEDIACHANNEL OR ON EMAIL FROM PEOPLEWHO ARE JUST GRATEFUL."





