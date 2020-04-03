Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Unemployment rate climbs to 4.4%

Unemployment rate climbs to 4.4%

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Unemployment rate climbs to 4.4%
The rate has jumped from its historic low of 3.5%
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Unemployment rate climbs to 4.4%

In march.

According to a new jobs report, employers cut about 701 thousand jobs last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate jumped to 4 point 4.

It was at a 50-year low of 3 point 5 percent.

March's actual job loss was likely even larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit in the last two weeks.

As we previously reported, a record of roughly 10 million americans applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks.

The white




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsJunkie60

Shoosh 1 🌊🍑🇺🇸🏈🎼 RT @bhimnnkd: Is Trump still tweeting? US Jobless Rate Climbs to 2-1/2-Year High US unemployment rate jumped to 4.4 percent in March 2020,… 4 hours ago

bhimnnkd

Bhim Singh Is Trump still tweeting? US Jobless Rate Climbs to 2-1/2-Year High US unemployment rate jumped to 4.4 percent in Ma… https://t.co/ZhaIdEF6CN 4 hours ago

trafficjamjen

Jen DeSalvo RT @SteveGrzanich: JUST IN: U-S lost 701,000 jobs in March according to report released by government this morning. The unemployment data b… 4 hours ago

SteveGrzanich

Steve Grzanich JUST IN: U-S lost 701,000 jobs in March according to report released by government this morning. The unemployment d… https://t.co/XxHxF4NpzK 4 hours ago

CoffeePulseAlgo

CoffeePulse #US #Monthly #UnemploymentRate US unemployment rate climbs in March. 4.4% March (Mar), 3.5% (Prev), 3.8% (Exp)...https://t.co/N0TLxWkhPI 4 hours ago

EcoPulseWatch

EcoPulse #US #Monthly #UnemploymentRate US unemployment rate climbs in March. 4.4% March (Mar), 3.5% (Prev), 3.8% (Exp)...https://t.co/vNoYwEhhJX 4 hours ago

DecimalP

Decimal Point Analytics #US #Monthly #UnemploymentRate US unemployment rate climbs in March. 4.4% March (Mar), 3.5% (Prev), 3.8% (Exp)...https://t.co/oLOVGoKYew 4 hours ago

LiliMoM

LiliMoM11 RT @Jerusalem_Post: BREAKING: #Israel's unemployment rate climbs to 24.9% amid #CoronavirusCrisis https://t.co/FHsQJK5jE2 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.