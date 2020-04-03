Unemployment rate climbs to 4.4%

In march.

According to a new jobs report, employers cut about 701 thousand jobs last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate jumped to 4 point 4.

It was at a 50-year low of 3 point 5 percent.

March's actual job loss was likely even larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit in the last two weeks.

As we previously reported, a record of roughly 10 million americans applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks.

The white