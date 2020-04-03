This 'magic' product can cut your entire skincare routine in half

Laneige remains one of the most sought after brands in skincare.

Making the crossover from Korean beauty staple to globally renowned.

The skincare company has launched a few products that have quickly become cult favorites among the masses.

One of its most raved-about items, however.

Is widely celebrated for its two-in-one formula that allows users to spend less time prepping their skin.

And with over 24,000 loves on Sephora, it’s clearly a fan favorite.

The Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer does pretty much exactly as its name suggests:.

It tones and moisturizes the skin in one single step.

Boasting more than 650 five-star reviews on Sephora.

The Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer is a win among customers.

With one shopper expressing disbelief in its performance.

“Like how does it do it??” the shopper wrote.

“Magic is really the only word I have for this!