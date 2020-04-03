'We need love now' -Cuomo remembers father during pandemic

Global  

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed what his father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, taught him to help him deal with the pandemic that has hit New York state so hard.

"He taught me to trust in love, and love's triumph over anger and hate and selfishness, and we need love now," Cuomo said of his father.

New York state has recorded nearly 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the Sept.

11, 2001 attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.




