Why PM Modi's call to light candles on April 5 is not mere symbolism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged people to light candles, torches for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday evening.

Coming as it does after he earlier asked people to clang utensils from their balconies as part of a Janta curfew, social media has been flooded with memes.

Many have been questioning the logic behind such a call from the Prime Minister.

However, PM Modi's call is not merely symbolic but has a message that India stands united in the fight against the pandemic.

