Noel Gallagher considered Oasis reunion so 'idiot' brother Liam would shut up Liam took to Twitter last month to "demand" his sibling Noel reform their band in order to raise money for the UK's over-stretched National Health Service once the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

But Noel has now further dashed hopes of him ever rejoining the Britpop group, and quipped that he had also considered "burning his house down or smashing his car in".

Despite Noel not budging, Liam has vowed to go ahead the charity concert though he is yet to confirm if former bandmates from various incantations of the group would be involved.

