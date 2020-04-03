What’s Happening To Canada’s Housing Market In The Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:36s - Published What’s Happening To Canada’s Housing Market In The Pandemic The 2020 real estate market in Canada has taken a big hit due to COVID-19. HuffPost senior business editor, Daniel Tencer says right now, it’s “on hold.”He shares what’s happening with sales and prices and what’s next for Canada’s once-hot market. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this