Passengers Aboard Zaandam, Rotterdam Ships To Begin Journey Home now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:57s - Published Passengers Aboard Zaandam, Rotterdam Ships To Begin Journey Home Healthy passengers aboard two Holland America ships docked at Port Everglades are being allowed off the ships to begin their journey home. 0

Tweets about this Ee-law-nuh RT @ctvottawa: The Zaandam and its sister ship, the Rotterdam, were given permission to unload passengers at Port Everglades on Thursday. T… 3 hours ago Lee Koren, PHR RT @CityNews: Trudeau said a chartered plane would carry asymptomatic Canadian passengers aboard the MS Zaandam and the MS Rotterdam home i… 5 hours ago Murf Cruise ships with #NL citizens aboard given OK to dock in Florida. Global Affairs Canada said there are 97 Canadia… https://t.co/4cgednkLW3 6 hours ago Angel ❌ Fort Lauderdale Coronavirus: Healthy Passengers Aboard Zaandam, Rotterdam Ships To Begin Journey Home https://t.co/OvGQjE1pHs 7 hours ago BLSPR Fort Lauderdale Coronavirus: Healthy Passengers Aboard Zaandam, Rotterdam Ships To Begin Journey Home. Hope Florida… https://t.co/Uf6kyzaPpZ 8 hours ago CTV Ottawa The Zaandam and its sister ship, the Rotterdam, were given permission to unload passengers at Port Everglades on Th… https://t.co/vfE13lP9hA 8 hours ago Maricarmen Lopez RT @CBSMiami: Healthy passengers on board the #Zaandam and #Rotterdam will board buses today and tomorrow and will be taken to the airport… 10 hours ago