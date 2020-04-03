Remembering Maya Angelou (Saturday, April 4th)

Remembering Maya Angelou Marguerite Annie Johnson was born on April 4, 1928, and died on May 28, 2014.

Here are five facts in honor of the poet.

1.

Angelou was the second poet in history to read a poem at a presidential inauguration.

2.

She worked with both Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

3.

She was named Wake Forest University's first Reynolds Professor of American Studies in 1982.

4.

Angelou was the first black woman to conduct a streetcar in San Francisco.

5.

Prior to becoming a poet, she was in an opera, ‘Porgy and Bess,’ and a journalist.

Happy Birthday, Maya Angelou!