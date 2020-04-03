Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Remembering Maya Angelou (Saturday, April 4th)

Remembering Maya Angelou (Saturday, April 4th)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Remembering Maya Angelou (Saturday, April 4th)

Remembering Maya Angelou (Saturday, April 4th)

Remembering Maya Angelou Marguerite Annie Johnson was born on April 4, 1928, and died on May 28, 2014.

Here are five facts in honor of the poet.

1.

Angelou was the second poet in history to read a poem at a presidential inauguration.

2.

She worked with both Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

3.

She was named Wake Forest University's first Reynolds Professor of American Studies in 1982.

4.

Angelou was the first black woman to conduct a streetcar in San Francisco.

5.

Prior to becoming a poet, she was in an opera, ‘Porgy and Bess,’ and a journalist.

Happy Birthday, Maya Angelou!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.