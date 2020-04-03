Remembering Maya Angelou (Saturday, April 4th)

Remembering Maya Angelou Marguerite Annie Johnson was born on
April 4, 1928, and died on May 28, 2014.
Here are five
facts in honor
of the poet.
1.
Angelou was the second poet
in history to read a poem at a
presidential inauguration.
2.
She worked with both
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.
3.
She was named Wake Forest University's first Reynolds Professor of American Studies in 1982.
4.
Angelou was the
first black woman to
conduct a streetcar
in San Francisco.
5.
Prior to becoming
a poet, she was in an
opera, ‘Porgy and Bess,’
and a journalist.
Happy Birthday,
Maya Angelou!