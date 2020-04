New Jersey Woman Stuck In Peru Hostel During Coronavirus Pandemic Finally Coming Home 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:05s - Published Dan Koob reports. 0

New Jersey Woman Stuck In Peru Hostel During Coronavirus Pandemic Finally Coming Home
OUR COVERAGE CONTINUES IN PHILADELPHIA AND THE TRI-STATE AREA, I'M UKEE WASHINGTON. YOUNG NEW JERSEY WOMAN IS FINALLY FLYING HOME FROM PERU AFTER BEING TRAPPED FOR DAYS IN QUARANTINE OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS. DAN KOOB WAS FIRST TO TELL THIS STORY ON TELEVISION. HE JOINS US FROM CHERRY HILL WITH AN UPDATE, DAN?
REPORTER: UKEE, GOOD EVENING TO YOU. THAT PLAN IS -- PLANE IS EXPECT TO LAND TONIGHT IN MIAMI CARRYING SEVEN AMERICANS WHO SPENT THE LAST THREE WEEKS QUARANTINED IN PERU. CASEY BRANDINGBURNING HAS BEEN QUARANTINED IN THIS ROOM IN PERU WITH FIVE OTHER PEOPLE FOR OVER A WEEK WHEN TWO GUESTS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. PERU GOVERNMENT SHOT THE HOSTILE DOWN. THERE IS NO WAY WE'RE SUPPOSED TO BE PART.
REPORTER: BUT HER ASTHMA MEDICATION RAN OUT DAYS AGO BUT NOW THEY ARE ON THEIR WAY HOME AFTER HER FATHER MAKE HAD BEEN WORKING THE PHONES FOR WEEKS. STATE DEPARTMENT TOLD ME IF THEY DIDN'T GET OUR GROUP OUT BY TOMORROW THEN CHANCES ARE THEY WEREN'T GOING TO BE ABLE TO GET ANYBODY OUT AGAIN UNTIL APRIL 21ST.
REPORTER: HIS CALLS REACH SENIOR DEMOCRATS OF THE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE AND NEW JERSEY SENATOR BOB MENENDEZ. LOCAL AUTHORITIES WERE MAKING DECISIONS THAT TRAPPED THESE PEOPLE IN THE HOSTILE INSTEAD OF ACTUALLY WORKING TO GET THEM OUT.
REPORTER: MENENDEZ SAYS THAT THEY HAVE INTERVIEWED IN MANY OF THESE CASES IN NEW JERSEY ALONE THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF THE CITIZENS, STUCK ABROAD AND SUGGEST REGISTERING WITH EMBASSIES WHEN YOU TRAVEL JUST IN CASE, SEVEN AMERICANS, INCLUDING CASEY, ARE ON THIS FLIGHT HOME. I DON'T KNOW WHAT I WILL SAY TO HER OR WHAT KIND OF MOOD SHE WILL BE IN OR IF SHE WILL IN THE WANT TO TALK TO PEOPLE FOR TWO WEEKS. SHE MAY SELF QUARANTINE JUST TO BE AWAY FROM EVERYBODY.
REPORTER: MIKE SAYS CASEY WILL DRIVE TO ORLANDO WHERE SHE WILL SELF QUARANTINE. FIRST THING HE WILL DO AFTER TALKING TO HIS DAUGHTER IS





