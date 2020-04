Attorney General responds to more than 100 complaints of price gouging

YOU'RE LOCAL GROCERY STOREGOING UP━ MEANING YOU'REPAYING MORE.

SUPPLY AND DEMANDIS CAUSING A DISTURBANCE INTHE MARKET━ MOST STORES AREMAINTAINING PRICES━ HOWEVERAS WMAR 2 NEWS DAVE DETLINGREPORTS━ SOME SHOPPERS INEAST BALTIMORE ARE SEEINGPRICE GOUGING.14:1━14:28 Shoppers tell methey know a good deal whenthey see one.

They also knowwhen theyadvantage of.

COVI━19 hasprices skyrocketing and forshoppers looking to fill uptheir cart...they say itunfair.

1:2━31 I am on abudget so I really canfor all that stuff they havein there.

BARBARA RICH WATCHESHER WALLET WHEN GROCERYSHOPPING.

SHE KNOWS HER PRICESSEEING PRICES SOAR.

1:5━1:58I see that someone is dollarhungry somewhere... somebodyis ripping off the low incomepeople.

SHETHE LITTLE THINGS.

EGGS FORINSTANCE INSIDE FOOD DEPOT ONBEL AIR ROAD IN EASTBALTIMORE.

A DOZEN EGGS ARESELLING FOR 5 DOLLARS AND 58CENTS.

TWO DOZEN RETAILING FORNEARLY 9 DOLLARS.

3:1━16Theytheir prices and itfair.

FOOD DEPOT SAYS ITS NOTPRICE GOUGING.

SIGNS POSTEDSAY THE EGG PRICES ARE SET BYTHE COMMODITY MARKETITS SUPPLY AND DEMANDS.CONSUMERS DONT SEE IT THATWAY.

3:4━3:54 They were veryhigh to me.

Istores and two dozen eggs areabout three dollars.

In therethey were 5 dollars.

TAKE THISPACKAGE OF CHICKEN LEGS AVEIWER SHARED WITH US.

THEPRICEOUT TO THE ATTORNEY GENERALOFFICE WHO SAID SINCE LASTWEEK THEREON RETAILERS COMMITING PRICEGOUGING.

A SPOKESPERSON SAID:“Approximately 60 letters havegone out to companies andretailers and we have gottenresponses from about 1━15.

Weare sending responses toconsumers in those cases whereit is clear that there is noprice gouging” THE BIGGESTMARKUPS ARE IN FOOD, TOILETPAPER, HAND SANITIZER ANDPROTECTIVE MASKS.

WHILE SOMECONSUMERS SAY THEYON THE HIGH PRICESSAY THEY HAVE NO CHOICE.4:2━4:35 I had to.

I donhave none.

I donso I canas I used to so I have to dealwith prices.

14:3━14:48 Ifyoususpect price gouging, contactthe AGcould face up to a $10,000fine for each in fraction.

InBaltimore city, DAVE DETLINGWMAR 2 NewAS DAVE MENTIONEDSUSPECT PRICE GOUGING HEREWHAT YOU NEED TO DO... TAKE APICTURE OF THE PRODUCT ANDPRICE.

