Money Truck Catches Fire in the Street Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 11:30s - Published 3 days ago Money Truck Catches Fire in the Street Occurred on April 1, 2020 / Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "A money truck caught fire outside my kitchen window. I started my video and let it roll in Carleton Place, Canada. I'm not sure why the truck caught fire. The end result is everyone was safe truck was towed away." 0

