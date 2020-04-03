Easter Bunny parades around the Gulf Coast

- the easter bunny came a little- early this year, and you- could soon see him in your own- neighborhood!

- people across the gulf coast ma- not be able to attend their - favorite easter festivites this- year, as everyone - follows social distancing - guidelines.

That's why seymour- law firm in ocean springs - decided - to parade the 'bayou bunny' - through as many coastal - neighborhoods as possible until- easter sunday, april 12th.- they began this morning in gulf- hills.- tina seymour with seymour law - firm says they're working - with law enforcement to ensure- everyone's- safety, while still bringing jo- to families in a dark time.

- - "people can come out in their yards and - photobomb the easter bunny.

The- rules are they have to stay awa- 6 feet at least.- - - - they can't get in the road, we- want it to be safe, and we will- pause so they can get - the whole family out to get in- the picture.

Also social- distancing from other neighbors- i just- feel like with everything going- on this gives the kids the- chance to celebrate a - little bit of easter and also - for them to have an easter- - - - picture with their family."

To track where the easter bunny- is going next, go to the seymou- law firm facebook page.

- and it's not just for the kids!- tina encourages everyone to pos- their pictures with - the bunny on their facebook - page.

The parents, 21 and older- who receive the most likes on - their - picture will receive a "surviva basket," filled with easter goodies and