Trump Considers Shutting Down Flights To Coronavirus Hot Spots

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. doubled in three days.

In response, 80 percent of Americans were put under lockdown and told to stay home.

Even so, President Donald Trump said there is no need for the federal government to issue a nationwide lockdown.

According to Reuters, the president might stop flights to coronavirus hot spots to prevent the virus from spreading.

Trump said he’s hesitant to make that move because he would be hurting “an industry that is desperately needed.

