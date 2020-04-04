Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Navy captain relieved of duty during outbreak

Navy captain relieved of duty during outbreak

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Navy captain relieved of duty during outbreak
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaanJaiAndMommy

Waan Jai Remington RT @washl003: In the Navy we say Bravo Zulu for a job well done. Captain Crozier carried out his duty to protect the sailors under his comm… 13 seconds ago

Astwisa

Bell RT @evilgrrl: I guess the sailors under Capt. Crozier disagree with the acting whatever of the Navy, as they cheer their captain on as he l… 3 minutes ago

thereweys

Sad State of Affairs RT @PaulSonne: “I think it was outrageous that he would be relieved of duty while trying to protect the sailors under his command,” the mot… 5 minutes ago

kakss1_kathy

Kathy Steiner RT @KjTrudy: @nytimes Today’s US Navy: An unethical seal who posed with corpses gets a full presidential pardon, & W H Oval Office visit -… 6 minutes ago

mflier1

MLM RT @TwitmoMistress: In the Navy we say Bravo Zulu for a job well done. Captain Crozier carried out his duty to protect the sailors under hi… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.