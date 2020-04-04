Global  

Cancer Patient Treatment Put On Hold During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Cancer patients are one of the many groups of people greatly affected by COVID-19.

Many clinicians advised patients to pause their chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

According to UPI, they were given this advice to try and avoid the rush of infected patients at hospitals.

The American Cancer Society received hundreds of calls from people with cancer whose treatments were interrupted.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released




