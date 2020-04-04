Global  

Coronavirus Update: Many Children With Autism Not Getting Classes, Services They Need During Pandemic

April is Autism Awareness Month, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just announced that 1 in 54 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke to parents about the challenges in the community, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

