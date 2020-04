Families try to meet the demand for more face masks

ABOUT THE EFFORTACROSS NORTHEASTWISCONSIN TO GETFACE MASKS INTO THEHANDS OFFIRST RESPONDERS....AND HEALTH CAREWORKERS.NBC26'S ERIC CRESTSPOKE TO A MOTHEROF THREE...ABOUTTHAT EFFORT TOMAKE THOSE MASKS.IN ONE ROOM OFALLISON GIBBONSHOME.... HER SIX YEAROLD SON ISATTENDING HISVIRTUALCLASSROOM... AND INANOTHER.... ALLISONIS GIVING ENGLISHLESSONS...TO HER 11THGRADERS AT GREENBAY NEW LUTHERANHIGH SCHOOL...THESE... ARE TRYINGTIMES FOREVERYONE..."LIKE JUST BEINGCCOKED UP IN YOUROWN HOUSE LIKE IKNOW IT'SBOTHERING ME AND ICAN'T IMAGINE BEINGA SOCIAL BUTTERFLYTEENAGER ANDNEEDINGTO SPEND TIME WITHYOUR FRIENDS."BUT BEING ACTIVE...AND LETTING THATPENT UP ENERGYRELEASE... ISN'T APROBLEM AT THEGIBBONS HOME...THAT'S BECAUSEONCE THE NAPS ARETAKEN...AND THE COURSEWORK ISDONE...ALLISONRECRUITS EVERYONEUNDER HER ROOF...TO MAKE FACEMASKS..."I GOT MY HUSBANDINVOLVED ANDTAUGHT HIM TO SEWTHIS PAST WEEK ANDHE JUST FINISHED HISFIRST MASK START TOFINISH.

HE WAS SOPROUD OF HIMSELFTHISAFTERNOON."HER KIDS ARE DOINGTHEIR PART TOO...JUST LIKE FAMILIESACROSSWISCONSIN...AND SOFAR WITH EVERYONESHELP... NORTHEASTWISCONSIN'S FACEMASK WARRIORS...HAVE CHURNED OUT10 THOUSANDMASKS... BUT THEYSTILL HAVE 120-THOUSAND MOREREQUESTS... TO FILL..."IF WE CAN DOSOMETHING ASSIMPLE AS MAKINGMASKS FOR THEMTHEN WE'RE JUSTGONNA KEEP DOINGTHAT."THE DAYS FORGIBBONS AREADMITEDLY LONG...MANY NIGHTS SHE'SJUST GETTING FOURTO FIVE HOURS OFSLEEP WITH HERINCREASED WORKLOAD..."SOME DAYS MY HEADHITS THE PILLOW ANDIM LIKE WHAT JUSTHAPPENED."BUT THIS IS WORKTHAT'S IMPORTANTFOR HER... AND FORCOUNTLESS PEOPOLEACROSS THE STATE...AND IT'S ALSOWORK.... THATALLOWS ALLISON TOSHARE ANIMPORTANTLIFELESSON... WITH HERKIDS... DURING THESECONFUSING.... TIMES."TO BE HUMAN IS TOSHOW LOVE TOEACHOTHER AND YOUCAN'T DO THAT BYJUST DOING ONE JOB,GOING HOME ANDSHUTTING YOURSELFOFF FROM THEREST OF THE WORLD.AND THAT'S JUST HOWI WAS RAISED ANDHOW I WANT TO RAISEMY KIDS TO BEHELPERS."IN GREEN BAY... ERICCREST..."I WANT TO BE THATHELPER... I WANT TOBE THAT FORSOMEBODY."NBC26THE WISCONSINFACE MASKWARRIORS HAVEALREADY PROVIDEDOVER 10 THOUSANDFREE MASKS.INFORMATION ONHOW YOU CAN HELP IFYOU'D LIKE TO, IS ATNBC 26 DOT COM.CONCERNS OVERTHE VIRUS..

COULDAFFECT NEXT WEEKS