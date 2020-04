10-year-old turns making face masks into family affair Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:12s - Published 37 minutes ago 10-year-old turns making face masks into family affair A 10-year-old boy in Overland Park, Kansas, started making face masks. Blake Mashburn's mother is a nurse. Now the whole family has jumped in to help make them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10-year-old turns making face masks into family affair AFFAIR.FOR WEEKS NOW TEN-YEAROLD BLAKEHAS BEEN BUSY MAKING MASKS HISMOM’S A NURSE SO HE KNOWS ABOUTTHE NEED HE BORROWED GRANDMASSEWING MACHINE AND GOT TO WORK.HE DECIDED TO SELL THE MASKS ANDDONATE THE MONEY TO HARVESTERS.LIKE PEOPLE WERE PEOPLE WERELOSING THEIR JOBS AND AND THEYWERE HAVING TO GO TO HARVESTERSAND I WANTED TO HELP OUTHARVESTERS AND ALSO PEOPLEWEREN’T WEARING ANY PROTECTIONYEAR IN THE SORES OR ANYTHING NOGLOVES NO MASKS AND SO I ALREADYKNEW HOW TO SEW ONE MENTION ONMOM’S FACE BOOK PAGE IN THE MASKORDER STARTED PILING UP.SO THE WHOLE FAMILY JUMPED INONE ROOM IN THE HOUSE IS NOWDEVOTED TO THE CAUSE MORE THAN150 MASKS LATER WITH ORDER STILLCOMING IN BLINK IS READY TOWRITE A CHECK TO HER.SISTERS AND MOM COULDN’T BEPROUDER JUST TO KNOW THAT HEWANTS TO PROTECT OUR COMMUNITYAND TO HELP OUR COMMUNITY AT THESAME TIME IS HE REALLY HAS AHEART OF GOLD BLAKE PLANS TOKEEP MAKING MASKS AS LONG ASTHERE’S A DEMAND AND HE’S FOUNDAN ADDED BENEFIT FOR HIS FAMILY.IT’S ALSO FUN TO HANG OUT IN SOAND HAVE FUN W





