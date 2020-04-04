Global  

Trolls World Tour movie - Song - The Other Side

Trolls World Tour movie - Song - The Other Side

Trolls World Tour movie - Song - The Other Side

Trolls World Tour movie - The Other Side Music Video Trolls World Tour movie - Song - The Other Side - Music Video - Plot Synopsis: A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme.

With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

baechuu91

jsy❄ RT @Fandango: It's K-Pop v. Reggaeton in this exclusive clip from #TrollsWorldTour! The @Trolls sequel is available to pre-order on Fanda… 16 minutes ago

LynneRielly

Lynne Rielly RT @Bck2TheMovies: COMPETITION TIME! We have FIVE of these @Trolls World Tour merchandise bundles to giveaway to celebrate the digital rele… 32 minutes ago

snowtimberlake

Renato RT @magicfm: It's official,@Trolls World Tour is the happiest movie ever made, @AnnaKendrick47 and @jtimberlake told us 🙃 Oh, and they als… 1 hour ago

blankeera

happypistachio🌹✨ I was looking forward to Mulan and Trolls world tour and trolls released the movie for on demand 😱😭😭 BRB! 2 hours ago

FurbySquawk

Furbydude 🇨🇦 Trolls World Tour Exclusive Movie Clip - K-Pop vs. Reggaeton (2020) | Mo... https://t.co/geBHSPDh4k via @YouTube 2 hours ago

sngwanie

jfb! Alyssa wijaya RT @twinkyystar: Red Velvet Wendy X SF9 Rowoon, selected as casts for Korean dubbing for the movie Trolls: World Tour” sets to be released… 2 hours ago

OrgasmicHaybale

MoistRedPeeHole I'd feel bad for the studios coming out with movies that won't make a profit because no one can watch them, but Tro… https://t.co/NdKmsyfLyG 3 hours ago

RhymesWithSalon

i stan myself now Also, movie theatre chains have already started to side eye studios that have chosen to release films on vod (like… https://t.co/khfMO8o0df 3 hours ago

