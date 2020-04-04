Trolls World Tour movie - Song - The Other Side 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:17s - Published Trolls World Tour movie - Song - The Other Side Trolls World Tour movie - The Other Side Music Video Trolls World Tour movie - Song - The Other Side - Music Video - Plot Synopsis: A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all. 0

