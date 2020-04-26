Trolls World Tour movie - Anatomy of a Song - Plot Synopsis: Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands.

Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.

When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

US Release Date: April 10, 2020 Starring: Anna Kendrick, Sam Rockwell, Jamie Dornan Directed By: Walt Dohrn, David P.

Smith