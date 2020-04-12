Global  

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing "Perfect for Me"

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing 'Perfect for Me'

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing "Perfect for Me"

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch and Poppy Sing "Perfect for Me" Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour.

In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme.

With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film.

From the land of Funk are Mary J.

Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak.

Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory.

J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe.

Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz.

World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical.

And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as co-director on Trolls, and is produced by returning producer Gina Shay.

The film is co-directed by David P.

Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls.

Trolls World Tour will also feature original music by Justin Timberlake, who earned an Oscar® nomination for his song for 2016’s Trolls, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” and a score by Theodore Shapiro (2016’s Ghostbusters, The Devil Wears Prada).

