A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask

A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask
Isabella Basco does a tutorial on the new guidelines
A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask

Just hours ago president trump recommended americans wear face masks while out in public to fight the coronavirus.

The centers for disease control and prevention is encouraging people to utilize any materials.kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us?

Isabella what no?mask materials can people use?

Katie and george?

You can use bandanas, ?

Shirt material or scrap fabric.

I talked to one woman in the rochester community who is making face masks for places like samaritan bethany and seasons hospice.

If you want to learn how to make a face mask... you can find tutorials on youtube.

She says there's a shortage of elastic... but you can use ties to make them.

She's been making face masks and giving them away because it will provide another layer of protection "i think i would start with the most vulnerable people, the ones that have asthma, you know, if they have to shop, they might want to definitely be wearing something."

Olmsted county public health wants to remind people a cloth mask doesn't substitute social distancing.

You still need to stay 6 feet away from others.

Live in rochester ib thanks isabella.

President trump says he is choosing not to wear a face mask since this is a recommendatio n... not a requirement.




