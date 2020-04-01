CDC MASKS IN PUBLIC

We are working to bring you every angle of this pandemic?

Tonight our reporters are scattered across the area working to bring you the latest developments.

We start with 44news reporter tyler druin?

He dives into a decision the ?

?c is weighing over protective gear for all americans as we are in week two of the stay at home order, more and more tr?

Staters are wearing masks and gloves in public while going to the grocery store or retailers, but the big question is, do we even need to wear these items while out in public" "some people just think oh it wont happen to me, but anything can happen to anybody" 7?year old carol hinkle says she is scared for her life?

Suffering from chronic lung problems and a suppressed immune syste?

A trip to the grocery could be detrimental to the womans health.

"because of the virus its very contiguous, i just don't want to catch anything and get sick, unfortunately a lot of people are doing this and thats how more is going to get spread" the ??c says they're taking a closer look at the guideline?

When evaluating whether to wear a mask or not.

Right now recommending*not to wear face masks unless you are sick with covi?19 or caring for someone who is ill.

"if you have been exposed or you think you might be getting sick, in order to protect the people around you to wear the masks, as far as preventing covid19 its not going to help" in evansville tuesday?

Evil twins and empire tattoo and piercing studio's both donated supplies?

Hundreds of surgical masks and gloves along with sanitation wipes?

Were given to woodbridge golden living cente?

A nursing home in need?

"it means the world to be that we had such great donations from a local business that is non medical, that reached out to us, as we were blesses to take care of her aunt and uncle" the owner of evil twins piercing studio?

Says she has a close bond with long term care facilities?

Which are often times overlooked.

"you see a lot more deaths with the elderly esp in the retirement facilities, and its super scary, i just don't think a lot of people are thinking about these places and donating to them" many americans are starting to make their own masks out of clot?

Or bandannas?

The cdc says while something is better than nothing?

You could still contract the coronavirus through cloth or cotton.

" the best i've got is this, i've got two layers of cotton, plus whatever this thing is made out of, it'll stop the virus as best as i can" at the end of the day the cdc says its up to the person if they wear ppe while out in public, tyler druin 44news.

