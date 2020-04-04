Zoom Bombers Interrupt Remote Learning At Niles North, Niles West now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:34s - Published Zoom Bombers Interrupt Remote Learning At Niles North, Niles West A local school district's remote learning system was recently hacked as students are distance learning during the stay-at-home-order. They're working on safety protocols in Niles after two schools were attacked by "Zoom bombers." 0

