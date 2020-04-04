Global  

Dynasty S03E17 She Cancelled...

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:12s - Published
Dynasty S03E17 She Cancelled...

Dynasty S03E17 She Cancelled...

Dynasty 3x17 "She Cancelled..." Season 3 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - IT TAKES TWO – Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) world turns upside down when she becomes the internet’s new queen of mean and her relationship with Liam (Adam Huber) is tested.

Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) birthday becomes the main event, but Dominique’s (Michael Michele) new project has him questioning Vanessa’s (guest star Jade Payton) true intentions.

Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Blake (Grand Show) hit a rough patch, while Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) finds herself in demand as the new advice guru on a popular podcast.

Also starring Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Underwood and Maddison Brown.

Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Kevin A.

Garnett (#317).

Original air date 4/10/2020.

Dynasty 3x17 Promo/Preview "She Cancelled..." Dynasty Season 3 Episode 17 Promo Dynasty 3x17 Promo "She Cancelled..." (HD) #Dynasty » Watch Dynasty Fridays at 8:00pm on The CW » Starring: Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, James Mackay

