Coronavirus Update: Patients To Be Screened Dockside At USNS Comfort now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:47s - Published Coronavirus Update: Patients To Be Screened Dockside At USNS Comfort Saturday sees a new policy in place to allow ambulances to go directly to the USNS Comfort hospital ship in the Hudson River rather than testing for COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital first. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports. 0

