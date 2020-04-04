Global  

Man killed in Belfast shooting

A man has died following a shooting in Belfast.

The incident took place at a house on Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area.

A burned-out car was reportedly found nearby.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed one man died in the shooting.

