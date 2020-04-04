Spain Extends Coronavirus Lockdown To April 26

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s
According to Reuters, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will request for parliament to extend lockdown measures until April 26.

As of Saturday, Spain’s total death toll rose to 11,744, making them the world’s second highest after Italy.

But according to the Health Ministry, their daily death toll fell from 950 on Thursday to 809 on Saturday.

tribute to the health workers during COVID-19 crisis on April 02, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Spain ordered all non-essential workers to stay home for two weeks to help slow the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has killed more than 6,000 people in the country.

(Photo by Ely Pineiro/Getty Images)




