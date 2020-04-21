Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > UK on track for one of Europe's worst virus death tolls

UK on track for one of Europe's worst virus death tolls

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
UK on track for one of Europe's worst virus death tolls

UK on track for one of Europe's worst virus death tolls

Britain is on track to record one of the worst coronavirus death tolls in Europe, after data published on Tuesday showed nationwide fatalities topped 24,000 nine days ago.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK on track for one of Europe's worst virus death tolls

Britain is on track to record one of the worst coronavirus death tolls in Europe.

Data published on Tuesday showed nationwide fatalities topped 24,000 last week.

It could put the country on the same level as Spain or Italy, although the difference various countries have in reporting their casualties makes direct comparisons difficult.

It also means that week saw more deaths in the UK since comparable records began almost three decades ago.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who's taken part in a nationwide minute's silence for those who died, spoke on Monday of success in dealing with the outbreak.

The grave figures come from the UK's from the Office for National Statistics and count only up to April 19th.

But unlike the hospital death tolls announced daily by the government, the new data also includes deaths in community settings such as care homes.

Johnson warned on Monday that it was still too dangerous to relax Britain's stringent lockdown meansures for fear of a deadly second outbreak.



Recent related news from verified sources

UK on track to become one of Europe's worst hit in COVID-19 pandemic

Britain is on track to become one of Europe's worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'A very sad day' as coronavirus deaths in UK hospitals top 20,000 [Video]

'A very sad day' as coronavirus deaths in UK hospitals top 20,000

UK becomes 5th country to pass grim milestone but actual toll is higher as figure does not include deaths at care homes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published
Chile Expected to Offer the World’s First “Immunity Passport” to People Who Have Recovered From the Coronavirus [Video]

Chile Expected to Offer the World’s First “Immunity Passport” to People Who Have Recovered From the Coronavirus

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus, some are wondering what life will be like after the worst of the virus passes. In Chile, people there might see one of the new normals very soon...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published