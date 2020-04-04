Carrie Symonds ‘on the mend’ after suffering Covid-19 symptoms now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published Carrie Symonds ‘on the mend’ after suffering Covid-19 symptoms Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds has said she is “on the mend” after suffering coronavirus symptoms. The 32-year-old, who is expecting the couple’s baby in early summer, falls into the group of vulnerable people urged to avoid contact with those with symptoms of Covid-19.